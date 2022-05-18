A Pocahontas man has been identified by the Arkansas State Police as the fatality victim in the May 10 crash on Hwy. 63 in Sedgwick.
According to Arkansas State Police, 39-year-old Jeffrey Watson was heading southbound in a 2013 Jeep Cherokee when he crossed into the turn lane and collided head-on with a northbound 2016 Ford F-150 waiting to turn left.
Emergency units from Sedgwick and Walnut Ridge were paged to the scene in front of the Sedgwick Post Office at 6:48 a.m. and had the scene cleared by 7:55 a.m.
The driver of the F-150, 35-year-old Jose Arriaza, and his passengers, Sayra Lopez, 37, Kenya Lopez, 41, Josue Pozo, 35, and Ever Lopez, 24, all of Jonesboro, suffered injuries and were taken to Jonesboro hospitals for treatment.
A story regarding future plans for Hwy. 63 will be featured in next week’s edition of The Times Dispatch.
