Several gather at the Polar Freeze to enjoy their last meal at the diner, which has been a staple in Lawrence County for 65 years. The Polar Freeze’s last day was Saturday, July 29. During the closing of the restaurant, several vehicles formed a caravan and circled the Polar Freeze for the last time, led by a police escort.

 TD Photo / Shantelle Redden

Polar Freeze, a Walnut Ridge staple and legacy, has closed its doors after 65 years of business.

Polar Freeze has been not only a diner in the community but a second home for generations of families in Northeast Arkansas.