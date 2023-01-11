On Sunday night at 7:52 p.m., the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a high-speed pursuit headed into Lawrence County on Hwy. 63 South from Highland to Ravenden.
According to authorities, the vehicle was a stolen white four-door passenger car with multiple individuals inside.
Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department set up spike strips on Hwy. 63, near the rest area, but the suspect avoided the strips and continued the pursuit through Imboden, Black Rock and Portia before turning onto Hwy. 67 South.
Authorities notified Jackson and Craighead counties of the pursuit, as Walnut Ridge, Hoxie, Black Rock continued the chase.
Arkansas State Police Troop C intercepted the pursuit as the suspect turned the vehicle onto Hwy. 226 South and the pursuit ended around 8:40 p.m. in Jonesboro with the vehicle wrecking. The suspects were arrested, but police are searching for a third suspect who ran away. No other information has been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.