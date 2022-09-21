The Lawrence County Election Commission is in need of poll workers for the upcoming General Election on Nov. 8 and will host a poll worker training on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. at the Lawrence County Meeting Room, located at 115 West Main Street in Walnut Ridge.
Participants will learn laws and procedures governing elections in Arkansas, and will be paid for the training class if they work the General Election.
