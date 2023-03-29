The upcoming Lawrence County School Board Election is scheduled to be held May 9.
For voters in the Promise Land, Precinct 22.04 and Precinct 22.05, the school board election’s polling site has been changed from the Hoxie Service Center to the Lawrence County Meeting Room, located next to the library, at 115 West Walnut Street in Walnut Ridge.
