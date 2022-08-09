A Lawrence County man is dead following an armed disturbance and standoff with law enforcement on Monday in Portia.
According to the Arkansas State Police, 40-year-old William Chad Newman began firing a gun randomly outside of his home, located at 208 South Free Street, and was later confronted by law enforcement officers attempting to have the gunman surrender.
Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and officers with the Arkansas State Police Department responded to a call around 3:45 p.m. on Monday claiming that a man was firing a gun indiscriminately in the neighborhood on Free Street.
Law enforcement made repeated attempts requesting Newman to drop his handgun and rifle and surrender but he refused to comply and pointed one of the guns at an officer who then fired at Newman.
Despite life-saving medical aid, Newman died on the scene. His body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where an autopsy will be conducted.
Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were called to the residence to conduct an investigation of the incident and evidence recovered from the scene will be examined.
The investigative case fie will be presented to the Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney who will determine whether the use of deadly force by the troopers and deputy was consistent with the Arkansas law.
