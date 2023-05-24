The 118th Portia Picnic kicks off on Thursday night with armband nights planned for all three nights of the annual event.
Advanced sale price for armbands is $20. To get the pre-sale price, individuals must purchase armbands at Portia City Hall by 5 p.m. Thursday. After that, armbands will be $25 at the ticket booth.
Armbands are only good for one night, but can be used Thursday, Friday or Saturday night. The picnic will open each day at 5 p.m. and according to the event’s Facebook page will remain open as long as the crowd stays, generally until 10 to 10:30 p.m.
In addition, the Friends of the Portia Park will have giveaways on Thursday and Friday night for two armbands each night. Individuals can stop by the group’s booth for a chance to win.
In addition to the midway, the event will feature community booths and include the Portia Fire Department’s concession stand with barbecue, nachos and drinks.
On Saturday, the annual baby show will be held at 1 p.m. (See related story inside this edition). The midway will not be open during the baby show.
Any decisions regarding weather delays or closures will be made by the amusement company. For more information on the event, contact Portia City Hall.
