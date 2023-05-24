The 118th Portia Picnic kicks off on Thursday night with armband nights planned for all three nights of the annual event.

Advanced sale price for armbands is $20. To get the pre-sale price, individuals must purchase armbands at Portia City Hall by 5 p.m. Thursday. After that, armbands will be $25 at the ticket booth.

