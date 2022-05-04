The annual 2022 Portia Picnic has been scheduled for May 26-28 at the Portia School grove.
Tickets are available for purchase in advance and can be purchased for $20 at Portia City Hall. Armbands are available for any day of the picnic, but are for one-time use.
Advanced ticket sales will end at 5 p.m. on May 26. Armbands can be purchased after 5 p.m. on May 26 at the Portia Picnic grounds for $25. There is no admission to enter the grounds.
For more information, visit the Portia Picnic’s Facebook page.
