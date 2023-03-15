Friends of the Portia Park will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, at the Portia Park.

A traditional egg hunt will be held for children ages newborn to 12 at 4 p.m. Hunters will be separated into age groups, including newborn to three, four to seven and eight to 12.

