Friends of the Portia Park will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, at the Portia Park.
A traditional egg hunt will be held for children ages newborn to 12 at 4 p.m. Hunters will be separated into age groups, including newborn to three, four to seven and eight to 12.
Prizes will be awarded for all age groups and the Easter bunny will be present for photos. An Eggstraordinary Hunt will also be held at 4 p.m. for anyone with special needs.
The group will also host a night time flashlight egg hunt at 8 p.m. at the park for anyone 13 and older. Adults are welcome to attend and participate. Participants are asked to bring their own flashlight.
The nighttime hunt will include prizes and a chance to win cash. Entertainment will include music and lights provided by Party Time Productions.
Both events will begin promptly and will be held until the last egg is found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.