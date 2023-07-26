The Powhatan City Council will meet on Monday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m. at the Powhatan Community Center to discuss two resolutions for a Rural Service Block Grant needed to complete renovations to the community center.
Also during the meeting, a plaque of appreciation will be presented to Don Tapp to recognize his 38 years of service to the community and city council.
