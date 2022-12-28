The Lawrence County Extension Office has set the dates for its 2023 private pesticide applicator meetings.
Individuals wishing to obtain a private pesticide applicator license need to attend one of these trainings, which will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 9 a.m. in the Lawrence County Meeting Room in Walnut Ridge, and on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. at the Black Rock Community Center.
The cost is $20 to attend a meeting, which will be collected at the time of the meeting.
The private pesticide applicator meetings are intended for private applicators who use restricted-use pesticides to produce agricultural commodities on property owned or rented by them or their employer.
According to Lawrence County Extension Agent Bryce Baldridge, a pesticide license is not required or available for home gardens and is not required.
For more information or to register, contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 870-886-3741.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.