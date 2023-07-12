The Lawrence County Election Commissioners will hold a public test of the voting equipment to be used in the upcoming Aug. 8 Special Election.
Testing of the voting equipment will be held in the Lawrence County Meeting Room, located at 115 West Walnut Street in Walnut Ridge, on Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m.
