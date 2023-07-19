The Lawrence County Quorum Court met on Tuesday, June 12, at the Lawrence County Courthouse, to discuss unfinished and new business.
During the meeting, justices approved the county’s budget report, which was provided in advance for review, but further discussion was made regarding ARPA money for future expenses and increasing the frequency of budget committee meetings. The treasurer’s report was also approved.
Upgrades to the Lawrence County Meeting Room were discussed, and justice Lloyd Clark pointed out that a revision needed to be made within the policy and procedures, provided by Ashley Burris, for such revision to reflect, “Use of a meeting room by any group or organization does not in any way constitute an endorsement by the county or library.” Justices made a motion to table the matter until next month.
Lawrence County Judge Gary Barnhill provided the court with an update regarding the amount paid for repairs to the deputy prosecutor’s office. After much discussion, court members deemed that an amended ordinance should be prepared to reflect the full amount of repairs, and the matter was tabled until an amended ordinance could be provided to the court.
Also, Barnhill discussed with the court repairs and cleanup needed at the Saddle Club Arena. Junior Briner explained that 4-H, which is in charge of the arena, has been inquiring about expenses of repairs to improve it and the building for use during the upcoming eclipse. Briner, along with justice Alex Latham, explained that they believe there is a contract stating that 4-H has control over the arena, and Barnhill expressed his desire for the area to be improved and consistently maintained with the possibility of applying for grants to do so. The matter was tabled until next month’s meeting when the contract can be located and reviewed.
Justices approved an ordinance to transfer money within the 2023 Road Department budget from Capital Outlay to other services and charges in the amount of $17,000 to rent a 420 Caterpillar backhoe.
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}Budget Committee Meets{/h3}
On Thursday, July 6, members of the Lawrence County Quorum Court Budget Committee met with justices Alex Latham, Jeff Yates, Lloyd Clark, advisory member Junior Briner and Lawrence County Judge Gary Barnhill present.
During the special meeting, Briner advised to members that a chairman of the committee needed to be decided upon. Latham nominated Clark, who suggested he would present items to the Quorum Court but suggested that Briner manage the budget committee meetings.
The projected revenue for the county was discussed with treasurer Connie Mullen, who stated that the county was on track; and justices also discussed various budgets within the county that appear to be running low on funds based on their mid-year percentage.
Briner discussed with committee members that the order of appropriation ordinances should be brought before the court, and advised that Judge Barnhill can place them on the agenda, however, the budget committee decides whether or not to bring the ordinance to the Quorum Court to pass or fail.
The West Cache River Slough lawsuit and its appeal process was discussed, and further discussion was made regarding the use of ARPA funds for the Sheriff’s Office salaries to offset the County General Expenses. It was approved to bring forward to the Quorum Court that the ARPA funds would be set aside with the exception of $5,000 in a separate, restricted account.
Committee members agreed to be in favor of bringing before the Quorum Court the reimbursement to the Courthouse Maintenance with the use of ARPA funds for the purchase of an air conditioning unit for the Lawrence County Community Room, which has already been paid for through the Courthouse Maintenance.
Discussion was also made regarding the possible purchase of security lights and new boiler room doors, using ARPA funds, which Judge Barnhill presented to the Quorum Court on Monday, July 10.
Justice Latham voiced his concerns regarding repairs to the Saddle Club, and Barnhil mentioned noticeable repairs needing to be made. Latham also mentioned his concerns about being more consistent in bringing new appropriations to the court without prior knowledge.
Collector Stephanie Harris announced to the budget committee that the state has mandated a 10 percent one-time raise to be given to all elected officials making the state minimum pay for the year 2024.
Justice Clark also brought up that the sample Bit Coin ordinance reflects a hidden fee that the county could incur. Discussion was also made regarding the county attorney vacancy and attempts to hire a new one.
