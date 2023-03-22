The Lawrence County Quorum Court met Monday, March 13. Members of the court present included Frank Binkley, Heath Davis, Lloyd Clark, Jeff Yates, Kenny Jones, Alex Latham, Tracy Moore, Ricky Benson and Donald Richey.

During the meeting, the court was made aware of numerous issues regarding Lawrence County’s 911 dispatch service with Telogix, including the inability to record all calls for legal purposes. After lengthy discussion regarding the issues and possible liabilities it poses, court members made a motion to review terms of the contract in case termination is required.

