The Lawrence County Quorum Court met Monday, March 13. Members of the court present included Frank Binkley, Heath Davis, Lloyd Clark, Jeff Yates, Kenny Jones, Alex Latham, Tracy Moore, Ricky Benson and Donald Richey.
During the meeting, the court was made aware of numerous issues regarding Lawrence County’s 911 dispatch service with Telogix, including the inability to record all calls for legal purposes. After lengthy discussion regarding the issues and possible liabilities it poses, court members made a motion to review terms of the contract in case termination is required.
Justice Clark discussed with members the desire for the county to create a seal and flag to represent Lawrence County. County Clerk Brandi Parker explained her efforts in inquiring about the seal and flag through the AAC and other Arkansas counties. Court members decided to wait until Clark can provide additional information before moving forward on the topic.
Also, court members voted Clark as delegate to attend the Quorum Court Associational Meeting, and approved the treasurer’s report and budget report.
Lawrence County Judge Gary Barnhill informed court members of missing equipment on the county’s asset list. He discussed his concerns about the missing 1994 Champion road grader and a rubber tire loader. A discussion was held about the proper procedure to track down or possibly remove the missing equipment from the asset list, and the issue was tabled until additional information can be discussed.
Clerk Parker addressed with the court the need to create a drug court fund. According to Parker, funds have been received from drug court participants since 2009 or 2010 and placed into a drug court fund, but there is not an actual ordinance for the fund. She explained the unsuccessful efforts made by herself and County Treasurer Connie Mullen in locating the ordinance. Court members agreed to table the discussion until Judge Adam Weeks can provide his input regarding appropriations.
Also, court members approved the transfer of funds for note principal, note interest and rent from the circuit judge, district court budget to pay the bank note for the county building at 109-113 West Main in Walnut Ridge, financed by First National Bank.
Members of the court also approved the purchase of a truck from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department for the county road department, and to assume the remaining lease payments. The road department will purchase the 2021 Ram 2500 truck from the sheriff’s department for $20,000 and will assume all remaining lease payments thereon.
An ordinance was read to impose a three-minute limit for the public to address the court in a regular or special meeting with additional time being allowed upon approval of the majority of the court. The ordinance was passed by all present members.
Also, the court approved the transfer of $429.11 from the county general fund to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department budget to reimburse the sheriff’s department for medical expenses paid by the sheriff’s budget to Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
