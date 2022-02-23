The Lawrence County Quorum Court met on Monday, Feb. 14, and discussed naming a section of Hwy. 63, north of Sedgwick, as the Wesley Adams Memorial Mile, in memory of Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Chief Wesley Adams.
Adams passed away on Dec. 7, 2021, after being hit by a passing vehicle at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Hwy. 63. Lawrence County Judge John Thomison is in discussion with ARDot to get the section of Hwy. 63 renamed and will provide an update next month.
Justices were given an update on the Gerber insurance repayment and the Cache River Lawsuit. Gerber has been ordered to repay a portion of the money that the county spent for payments, which should have been covered by insurance. As Gerber is not paying in a timely manner, the attorney representing Lawrence County in the lawsuit is going to ask that the suit be dismissed. The attorney has been asked to attend next month’s meeting.
Hoxie Volunteer Fire Department Lieutenant Wilson Richey addressed the court concerning the placement of dues for rural customers on their county tax statements. The fire department is working on getting the proper number of signatures needed to pass a tax to help provide better equipment for the fire department to benefit everyone in Hoxie’s district. No action was needed at this time.
Two ordinances were discussed and approved during the meeting. Court members approved an ordinance to establish a County General Sub-Fund for ARPA Revenue Replacement Fund and approved an ordinance to allow Judge Thomison to enter into a contract with BancorpSouth for the lease of two road graders.
Also, Bryce Baldridge and Tori Copeland with the Lawrence County Extension Office presented a report of recent programs held in the past year.
Minutes from the previous meeting and a treasurer’s report were given prior to the meeting, and members discussed the financial reports to clarify everyone was reading them correctly.
The next Lawrence County Quorum Court meeting will be held March 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.