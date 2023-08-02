The Lawrence County Quorum Court met on Monday, July 10, followed by a meeting of the Budget Committee on Friday, July 14.

During the quorum court meeting, justices reviewed and discussed budgets that are running low on funds, as well as expenses. Lawrence County Judge Gary Barnhill explained that he will meet with the new Health Department director to discuss their budget, and justices approved the budget detail report.

