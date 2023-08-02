The Lawrence County Quorum Court met on Monday, July 10, followed by a meeting of the Budget Committee on Friday, July 14.
During the quorum court meeting, justices reviewed and discussed budgets that are running low on funds, as well as expenses. Lawrence County Judge Gary Barnhill explained that he will meet with the new Health Department director to discuss their budget, and justices approved the budget detail report.
Also, justices approved the appointment of Justice Lloyd Clark as chairman of the budget committee, and approved the treasurer’s report and previous meeting minutes.
Justice Clark discussed with court members the remaining ARPA funds, which can be used to offset salaries for the Sheriff’s Office. The remaining $5,000 will be placed in a reserve account. Justices also discussed the county attorney position, which is currently unoccupied, and discussed an increase in pay for the position.
Quorum court members voted to purchase boiler room doors for the Lawrence County Courthouse for $5,994 from Pocahontas Glass, using ARPA Revenue Replacement Funds. Justices also approved the reimbursement of $7,900 using ARPA funds for the purchase of an AC unit for the Lawrence County Community Room.
Justices voted to purchase security lights for the Lawrence County Courthouse from Steele Wired Electric, and approved an amended ordinance reflecting the total cost of repairs made to the deputy prosecutor’s office using ARPA Revenue Replacement Funds in the amount of $20,390.53.
Judge Barnhill explained to members of the court that he is waiting on an estimate for soffit repairs to the Saddle Club, and Paige VanBrook, 911 director, provided a report to the court regarding connection issues with the E-911 radios, which need further testing to analyze the connection.
For audit requirements, the quorum court approved a change in verbiage relating to the county judge’s office position’s salary, which is part time, as well as relating to the purchase and lease transfer between the road department and the sheriff’s office. Quorum court members also voted to request an audit by Legislative Audit regarding the Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Department.
During the budget committee meeting, Justice Clark announced that a current audit is taking place. Clark explained that there is a need to address comp time accrued by employees. County Clerk Brandi Parker provided a comp time payout report regarding inquiries made with AAC.
Justice Alex Latham suggested that E-911 provide salary totals to the budget committee to increase the base pay for dispatcher to $15 an hour, as well as compensate other long-time E-911 employees in hopes to decrease the turnover rate.
Latham also recommended that quorum court members pay out their comp time to current totals and to amend the personal policy for comp time to be reviewed periodically. All budget committee members agreed.
