The Lawrence County Quorum Court met on April 11 and reviewed a proclamation from Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson that proclaimed April 10-16 as Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week.
The proclamation stated, “In an emergency, most Arkansans depend on calling the emergency phone number 911. Each day, public safety telecommunicators answer desperate calls for help, responding with services that save the lives and property of Arkansas citizens in need of assistance. Arkansans place their trust in these individuals, not just this week, but every day of the year. This is an excellent opportunity to show our appreciation and to recognize that our health, safety and well-being are often dependent on the commitment and steadfast devotion of public safety telecommunicators.”
The proclamation continued, “Public safety telecommunicators in Arkansas are a vital link for ensuring the safety of law enforcement, firefighters and paramedics while also contributing to the apprehension of criminals, suppression of firearms, and response to medical emergencies. These dispatchers have exhibited compassion, understanding and professionalism during the performance of their jobs.”
Board members also discussed several ordinances, including the Clean-Up Ordinance, which is to pay county obligations that were paid in 2022 for the year of 2021. Only $9,963.27 had to be appropriated from the County General Fund to cover the expenditures. Board members voted to pass the ordinance with no objection.
An ordinance transferring funds from the County General Fund to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department budget was also approved, as was an ordinance approving the payment for a roof project on the Lawrence County Courthouse from ARPA Revenue Replacement Funds to Quality Roofing in the amount of $6,763.
Quorum court members also approved an ordinance authorizing the payment for 2020 Federal Audit from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which goes to Certified Public Accountant Thomas, Speight and Noble in the amount of $10,000. Also, an ordinance was read authorizing the purchase of a new server for the county clerk and treasurer. The ordinance is for no more than $45,000 to be spent from the ARPA Revenue Replacement Funds.
Burt Newell, the attorney representing Lawrence County in the Cache River lawsuit, provided an update on the lawsuit but couldn’t tell board members when the lawsuit would be settled.
Justice Lloyd Clark provided an update on the Quorum Court Association meeting he attended on April 9, and board members approved previous minutes, as well as the treasurer’s report and budget report.
