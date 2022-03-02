Several countywide races have developed for the May primary, including races for Lawrence County Judge, Lawrence County Sheriff and Lawrence County Clerk.
Four candidates have filed for Lawrence County Judge, all of whom have filed as Republicans. They include: Ron Ingram, Frank Owens, Gary Barnhill and Jimmy Morgan.
For Lawrence County Sheriff, three candidates have filed, two of whom will face off in the May primary on the Republican ballot. Candidates filing as Republicans are Jim Danley and Richey Thatcher. Tony Waldrupe has filed as an independent and will face the Republican winner in November.
Three candidates have filled for Lawrence County Clerk on the Republican ballot, including Michelle Sheets, Brandi Parker and Paige Cunningham.
Two separate races have developed for justice of the peace positions, one in the May primary and one in the November election. Republicans Roger Swindle and Jeff Yates have filed for District 6, and Democrat Tina Stowers will face Independent Dave Lawrence for District 1 in November.
Also, Kenneth Fears, Democrat, will face Kenneth Cole, Republican, for Constable Campbell Township during the November election.
Independent candidates Doyne Davis and Adam Davis have filed for Lawrence County School Board.
Unopposed incumbents filing include:
Countywide offices
Stephanie Harris, Tax Collector, Independent.
Becky Holder, Tax Assessor, Independent.
Michelle Evans, Circuit Clerk, Independent.
Connie Mullen, Treasurer, Republican.
Justices of the Peace
Donald Richey, District 2, Democrat.
Lloyd Clark, District 3, Republican.
Ernest (Junior) Briner, District 5, Democrat.
Tracey Moore, District 7, Democrat.
Kenny Jones, District 8, Republican.
Constable
Richard Alls, Dowell Township, Democrat.
Joseph Warnick, Annieville Township, Democrat.
Ronnie Knight, Cache Township, Republican.
Phillip Diggs, Boas Township, Democrat.
James Saxe, Thacker Township, Republican.
Hunter Durham, Reed’s Creek Township, Independent.
Cord Boggs, Duty Township, Independent.
Drawing for Ballot Positions for the May 24 Preferential Primary and Non-Partisan Election will be held by the Lawrence County Election Commissioners on Friday, March 11, at 11 a.m. in the main lobby of the Lawrence County Courthouse. The public and candidates are welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.