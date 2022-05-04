Frequent rains have delayed planting season in the Mid South and with more rain in the forecast, Lawrence County farmers endured long days in the fields over the weekend.
The weather has played an adverse role this year preventing typical planting progress. As of April 25, the USDA Crop Progress report had Arkansas at a dismal 14 percent of normal, compared to 41 percent planted this time last year and a 48 percent five-year average.
“This weekend’s dry weather helped us get closer to our average planting progress for rice, but we’re behind our average still,” said fourth-generation farmer Joseph Richardson of Walnut Ridge.
“We are usually able to plant all of our rice, or very close to it, before the end of April but we still have some river ground under water and some of the flatter fields to plant that didn’t quiet dry out in time.”
According to Lawrence County Extension Agent Bryce Baldridge, not even half of the rice expected to be planted in the county has been planted yet.
“A lot of rice got planted over the weekend,” said Baldridge. “Farmers went hard over the weekend to get a crop in before it rains again. The issue hasn’t been the total amount of rain, but that we will get a rain one day and three or four days later we get another.”
Richardson commented, “Right now we’re planning on having about 2,200 acres and so far we’ve planted 1,500 with roughly 1,300 acres planted over the weekend.”
Fifth-generation farmer Audrey Jane Hicks with Blackadder Farms commented, “The wet spring forced us to start planting later in the season than usual, but our crew put in some long hours to be as productive as we could be before the next round of rain moved through. I know that all the farmers around this area were doing the same. Once the sun went down you could see tractor lights all around putting in late nights.”
Extension agent Baldridge stated that many local farmers put in 17-hour days while planting. “Farmers got a lot done in three days, all we need is some dry weather.”
In addition to a delayed planting season, rice farmers are also facing stagnant market prices that have yet to absorb the skyrocketing input costs, which are plaguing all farmers.
“We usually plant around 4,500 acres of rice, but this year we are only planting around 2,500 acres because the price of everything has increased from fuel to fertilizer so we’re planting more beans as there’s not as much input cost,” said Clover Bend farmer Hunter Jones, who farms alongside his uncle, Stan Jones.
In the U.S., rice production is declining, which is not only negatively impacting rice farmers, but also the entire infrastructure supporting the rice supply chain, including mills, driers and other agribusinesses.
Baldridge believes Lawrence County will see more corn planted this year. While prices of corn look good compared to rice, the input cost is still high.
“Farmers still have time to get rice planted,” said Baldridge. “The absolute recommended cutoff date for north Arkansas is June 5.”
As of press time, Lawrence County is expected to see scattered thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night with a potential for severe thunderstorms. Flash flooding from heavy rainfall is also possible.
