The Arkansas State Highway Commission has awarded funds for the town of Ravenden to resurface various city streets.
The department has awarded more than $205 million for roadway and bridge construction projects around the state based on bids received at the March 1, 2023, bid opening.
Ravenden has been awarded $337,437.20 to resurface 2.05 miles of various city streets in need. Work should start within the next two months. The winning bid was received from Atlas Asphalt, Inc.
Bart Schulz of Cave City, Arkansas House of Representatives District 28, made the announcement on April 25.
