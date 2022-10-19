The City of Ravenden will host its annual Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday from 1-9 p.m. at the Ravenden Municipal Building, located at 227 South Second Street.
The event will feature food, games, music, a car show, live animals, a mechanical bull, pumpkin painting, a hay ride, a movie after dark and more.
