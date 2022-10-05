The City of Ravenden will host its annual Fall Trash Cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Items must be set out next to the street by 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 to be picked up, and should be placed next to the road where normal trash is picked up. Residents are asked not to leave items on trailers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.