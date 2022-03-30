Walnut Ridge’s recycle bin, previously located off East Main Street on Southeast Second Street, has been moved and is now located at 3227 Hwy. 67B, between Gateway Animal Clinic and the Walnut Ridge Fire Station.
The area will be monitored by a new camera security system to assure proper use of the recycle bin.
The NEA Regional Recycling Center has released recycling instructions for the bin. Items that can be recycled include clear glass; aluminum; scrap metal; plastic bottles and plastic bags; cardboard and chipboard; household appliances such as refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers, water heaters and freezers; newsprint; office and home waste paper and computer paper; and electronics, such as monitors, towers, desktops, keyboards, laptops, telephones and anything with a circuit board.
According to the City of Walnut Ridge, any furniture, boxes, bags, etc., that are left outside the bin is considered littering and is in violation of city ordinance 814-16, where it states that fines are applicable for such actions.
The recycle bin is available to all Lawrence County citizens. For more information about items that can or cannot be recycled, visit the City of Walnut Ridge’s Facebook page “City of Walnut Ridge Arkansas.”
