Several local economic development partners will co-host a regional job fair at Black River Technical College in Pocahontas on Thursday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The NEA Intermodal, Randolph County Chamber of Commerce and Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will co-host the event, which will give job seekers access to available jobs throughout Northeast Arkansas.
Both entry-level and skilled positions will be available for job seekers in fields such as healthcare, manufacturing and law enforcement. Several second-chance employers will also be in attendance.
In addition to local employers, the Arkansas Department of Workforce Mobile Center will be available to help job seekers with resume building, skill testing and other services.
Representatives from Black River Technical College will also be available to help job seekers sign up for classes.
Transportation to the job fair is available through Black River Area Development Corporation (BRAD).
Job fair participation for employers and job seekers is free, according to NEA Intermodal Executive Director Graycen Bigger.
“The regional job fair is a valuable resource because it will bring a greater number of available jobs to one place, allowing applicants to learn about companies, job openings and available benefit packages in a convenient manner,” Bigger said.
The job fair, which will be held in the the Randolph County Development Center, will have full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.
“The NEA Intermodal, along with our regional chamber partners, are focused on identifying economic development opportunities and marketing the area to potential employers and talent,” Bigger said. “This is a great opportunity for job seekers to meet local executives, share their resume and secure a new career.”
Employers interested in participating should contact their local chamber office to sign up. A digital form is also located on the NEA Intermodal Facebook page.
Job seekers should come prepared to the job fair with copies of their resume, references, and identification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.