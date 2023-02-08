The office of Representative Rick Crawford (AR-01) will host a mobile office today, Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Walnut Ridge City Hall, located at 300 West Main Street.
Staff from Crawford’s office will be available to meet with constituents and offer assistance with any issues regarding federal agencies such as Medicare, Veteran Affairs, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, or the Internal Revenue Service.
