After several dormant years, the Lawrence/Randolph Counties Retired School Teachers and Employees Association has reorganized.
The first meeting was held on Tuesday, March 14, at the First Free Will Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge. More than 70 retired personnel attended the meeting, including special guests Donna Morey, Executive Director of ARTA; Mary Ann Hodges, Area III ARTA Director; Doris Hagen, Jonesboro Associate Director; and Marcia Raeber-McClain, Blytheville Associate Director.
The meeting was organized by Bob McMillon who retired in 2002 as Black Rock Superintendent.
“The purpose of the local chapter is to give support to current school employees,” said Jo Richardson of Hoxie, a member of the association who serves on the publicity committee.
“The local chapter also gets information from the state chapter about current issues, such as legislation that affects the public education system and the pensions of those who have contributed to the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System.”
During the meeting, Morey spoke about the ATRA membership, and how it benefits retired teachers and school employees. McMillon stated that the local mission is the same as the state ARTA mission, which is to advocate for the personal, professional, social and economic interests of Arkansas’s public education retirees.
Also, attendees nominated and elected officers for the association. Officers elected include: John Thomison, president; Mike Holland, president elect; Belinda Glenn, secretary; and Rita Prestidge, treasurer.
Committees were also formed during the meeting and include:
Legislative Committee – James Ratliff, John Thomison, Harmon Sewel, Mike LcLeod.
Program Committee – Debby Rogers, Belinda Biggers.
Membership Committee – Jo Richardson, Teressa Hart, Greg Cooper.
Facilities Committee – Glenn Murphy, Bob McMillon.
Hospitality Committee – Ruelene Foley, Carolyn Penn.
“There have been some issues in education that have come up and some of which affect teachers and students currently, and there’s also issues that have come up that are of interest to those who have retired from the school system and we decided we needed to become active to stay informed,” said McMillon.
According to Richardson, teachers interested in joining the association do not have to be retired. As of print date, the association has more than 80 members.
“You do not have to be retired to join the chapter. As long as you have paid into or are paying into the teacher retirement system, then you are eligible to join,” Richardson said.
The group will meet quarterly, in July, October, January and April of each year.
For more information about the association, or to join, contact Richardson at 870-759-1824, or contact Teressa Hart or Greg Cooper. The group can also be reached on Facebook under “Lawrence/Randolph Counties Retired School Teachers and Employees Group.”
