230322-TD-teachers-photo-front

Retired Black Rock Superintendent Bob McMillon (from left) recently organized the first meeting of the Lawrence / Randolph Counties Retired School Teachers and Employees Association. During the meeting, members voted on officers for the association and elected Mike Holland, president elect; John Thomison, president; Rita Prestidge, treasurer; and Belinda Glenn, secretary.

After several dormant years, the Lawrence/Randolph Counties Retired School Teachers and Employees Association has reorganized.

The first meeting was held on Tuesday, March 14, at the First Free Will Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge. More than 70 retired personnel attended the meeting, including special guests Donna Morey, Executive Director of ARTA; Mary Ann Hodges, Area III ARTA Director; Doris Hagen, Jonesboro Associate Director; and Marcia Raeber-McClain, Blytheville Associate Director.

