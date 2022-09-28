The ribbon was officially cut on the Green House Cottages of Walnut Ridge on Sept. 21 as elected officials and community leaders gathered to see the completed project.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said the city already benefited from the $10 million construction phase, now the project is moving to the next phase, seeing the economic impact of the management of the facility.

