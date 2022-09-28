The ribbon was officially cut on the Green House Cottages of Walnut Ridge on Sept. 21 as elected officials and community leaders gathered to see the completed project.
Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said the city already benefited from the $10 million construction phase, now the project is moving to the next phase, seeing the economic impact of the management of the facility.
“This is a major investment in Walnut Ridge,” he said. “Every time I drive by I’m humbled.”
The newly constructed cottages and renovated 32,000-square-foot facility will provide care for Northeast Arkansas residents.
John Ponthie, managing director of Southern Administrative Services expressed appreciation to those who attended the grand opening event.
“We are proud to introduce an innovative approach to long-term care,” Ponthie said. “The Green House Cottages provide a home-like experience, complete with a library, fireplace and state-of-the-art kitchen, while offering residents focused care and personalized attention.”
Southern Administrative Services COO John Montgomery shared that he learned the importance of quality elder care first hand when his grandfather, who was suffering from dementia, required 24-hour care in a nursing home.
“The last time I saw him, he was a shell of the person he was,” he said. “He was staying in a room with a person he’d never met before.”
He said he knew there had to be a better way, and later found out about the Green House project, which is designed to offer residents a more comfortable long-term care environment.
“It has been a God send for so many people,” Montgomery said.
The elder care concept implemented in the new facility is the sixth to be opened by Southern Administrative Services in the state of Arkansas, with a seventh under construction.
Ponthie noted that he is also the proud operator of a lot of traditional facilities and that while the cottages provide what he believes is the next best thing to being at home, it is still about the care of people who have very little left.
“No one is thinking, when I get to the nursing home ...,” he said, “but I’m thankful for places like this.”
All of the cottages are full, other than the building that was held for the grand opening event. The four cottages, which have been named after local residents James Reed, Terry Heard, Beatrice Graham and Mae Dacus, will house 48 residents.
In addition, the remodel of the traditional facility is nearing completion, and will include 50 patient rooms.
State Rep. Fran Cavenaugh said she is proud to be a part of the project, noting she became more familiar with WRNRC during the early stages of the pandemic.
“The facility got hit really hard with COVID,” she said. “It brought to light the care they give the residents and the love they give them.”
She noted that the cottages provide a place for residents to live in dignity.
“I’m glad to be an advocate for them,” she said.
State Sen. Blake Johnson agreed, saying the facility is what he would want for himself or his family.
“This is a place I would stay,” he said. “I appreciate the investment into this community and the care that they give.”
