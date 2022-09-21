In honor of Arkansas’ National Rice Month, the Lawrence County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee will host a rice tasting luncheon on Friday, Sept. 30.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the MAC Building at First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge.
Each year, Arkansas celebrates National Rice Month in September. The state is home to 2,300 rice farms, and 96 percent of those farms are family-owned and operated.
The history of rice in Arkansas began in the 1800s, but it wasn’t until 1910 that production, research and milling were established in the state. Today, Arkansas produces approximately 48 percent of U.S. rice and ranks number one in acres planted and bushes produced. Arkansas has been the nation’s leading rice-producing state since 1973.
