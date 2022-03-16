Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge hosted the 2021 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon on Tuesday, March 1, at the Benton Event Center.
The 19th annual awards ceremony honored an outstanding law enforcement official from each of Arkansas’s 75 counties.
Lawrence County’s honoree is Corporal Phillip Roark with the Arkansas State Police.
“Arkansas is fortunate to have officers who put their lives on the line to protect us,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “It is an honor to recognize these winners and to thank the many brave men and women in blue who sacrifice so much to protect our communities.”
Roark knew from an early age that he wanted to be in law enforcement.
“My dream to wear the badge began as a very small child. I have fond memories of wanting to be a police officer when I was very young, and that desire never went away,” said Roark. “I remember telling my parents and friends that I was going to be a police officer, and I never even considered another career.”
After graduating high school, Roark served as a volunteer firefighter for the Ravenden Volunteer Fire Department. From there, he transitioned to become a full-time firefighter with the Walnut Ridge Fire Department, then was hired at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department as a jailer and 911 dispatcher.
“When I was off duty, I could be found in the passenger seat of a trooper’s car, doing a ride along. I spent countless hours riding along with local troopers,” Roark said.
“I was approached by Major J.R. Hanks and Captain Steve Coleman and they told me about a radio operator’s position that was coming open at Troop B in Newport. It didn’t take me long to realize that this was the beginning of my dream coming true.”
Roark was hired at Troop B on April 15, 1996, as a radio operator. “I remember being in constant prayer that the doors would open for me to become an Arkansas State Trooper, if it was the Lord’s will,” said Roark.
In 2000 Roark reported to Troop School and after graduating was assigned to Highway Patrol in Jackson County. While working there, he received the Blue Knight Award for DWI arrests made and in 2003 he was transferred to Lawrence County, where he became a police instructor and field training officer while still working highway patrol.
“At this point, my childhood dream had come true. The quote ‘If you get a job you love, you’ll never work a day in your life’ has been true for me,” Roark said.
“I love my job and the troopers that I work with. I also love working in a small county where everyone knows each other, where you have opportunities to help others. I like the motto ‘Serve and Protect.’ In a small community you can develop a great relationship with your community by serving.”
In addition to his duties with the Arkansas State Police, Roark serves as a deacon at White Oak Baptist Church and is a volunteer firefighter with the Walnut Ridge Fire Department. He also serves as a 4-H group leader and shooting sports instructor and is a baseball coach.
He and his wife, Jennifer, live in Walnut Ridge and have two children, Noah, 18, and Caleb, 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.