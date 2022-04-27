The Rotary Club is inducting four outstanding athletes into the Rotary Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame for the 2022 year after missing two years because of the pandemic.
The banquet to honor these inductees will take place on Saturday, May 21, at 6 p.m. at the Mabee-Gwinup Cafeteria, located on the campus of Williams Baptist University.
Tickets for the banquet are $25 each and will include a meal. Tickets can be purchased from any Lawrence County Rotary Club member or at First National Bank and Mullen Abstract, both in Walnut Ridge.
Charles “Gabby” Hayes, George Glenn Jr., Angela Adams Flippo and Jason Belcher are the 2022 inductees.
Charles “Gabby” Hayes of Black Rock was drafted by the 1961 New York Yankees as an overpowering pitcher for the Walnut Ridge Post 60 American Legion team.
George Glenn Jr. from Lynn played baseball at Lynn High School and starred for the Walnut Ridge Legion team before becoming an All-American baseball player for Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
Angela Adams Flippo was an All-State women’s basketball star for Trumann High School before becoming the all-time career leading scorer for Williams Baptist College and leading the Lady Eagles to the national championship.
Jason Belcher is an All-American baseball player from Walnut Ridge High School who was selected as one of the best “pure hitters” in high school America. Jason was drafted in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.
Proceeds from the banquet will benefit scholarships for Lawrence County students, as well as students at WBU.
