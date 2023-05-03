The Rotary Club of Lawrence County has announced the 2023 inductees for this year’s Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet, which will be held Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m. in the Mabee-Gwinup Cafeteria on the campus of Williams Baptist University.
This year’s inductees are: Coach George Glenn Sr., Perry Webb and the 2017 Hoxie Lady Mustangs State Basketball Champions.
Tickets to the banquet are $25 and may be purchased at Lawrence County Farm Bureau, Mullen Abstract & Insurance, Bank of Cave City Lynn branch, and First National Bank of Lawrence County, including the Walnut Ridge, Hoxie and Imboden branches.
The Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame inducted its first class in 2017. Funds derived from the banquet have provided scholarships for students at Hillcrest, Sloan-Hendrix, Hoxie and Walnut Ridge schools, as well as students at Williams Baptist University.
Checks should be made payable to the Rotary of Lawrence County. Tickets should be purchased in advance for preparations. For additional information, contact Dan Mullen at 870-759-1451.
Coach George Glenn, Sr. – This legendary coach and educator spent almost half a century on the Lynn campus as “Mr. George,” as he was so lovingly referred to. The exact number of wins and championships is somewhat mythical as he served as coach for many years for the junior and senior girls and junior and senior boys. He also drove the bus to and from the games, and often times, he delivered players to their respective homes after they arrived back in Lynn late at night to prevent them from having to walk home at such a late hour. Mr. George was much more than just a coach, but make no mistake, he had one year in the early 1950s that his senior boys team was 50 wins and two loses. In 1973, the Lynn junior boys were the Arkansas State Champions. District championships and the coveted Lawrence County championship was of great importance to the girls and boys, as well as members of the Lynn community.
Perry Webb – This 1975 Walnut Ridge High School graduate was a competitor on the basketball court not only for the Bobcats but for the Eagles of Southern Baptist College. His love for sports led him to take up officiating and the rest is a matter of history: 2,600 basketball games (high school and college), 400 football games officiated, 11 college basketball conference staffs, 400 Division I college basketball games officiated, 150-plus Division II, NAIA and junior college games officiated, SEC Evaluator of Officials Staff 2001-2005, state high school basketball tournaments and football playoffs worked and inducted into the Arkansas Officials Hall of Fame in 2006.
2017 Hoxie Lady Mustangs State Basketball Champions – Season record 30 wins and six losses, Lawrence County champions, Mustang Classic champions, Kell Classic champions, 3A-4A Blended Conference Runner-Up, Ranked first in Class 3A, and the 2017 state basketball champions coached by Keith Westbrook, Scott Brown and 2017 Coach of the Year Mike Chipman.
