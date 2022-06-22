Results from the runoff election for Lawrence County have been shared with The Times Dispatch by Lawrence County Clerk Tina Stowers.
During the primary election, 2,891 ballots were cast for a voter turnout of 34.55 percent (8,341 registered voters). A total of 1,585 Republican ballots were cast for runoffs, of which 570 were cast during early voting and 23 were submitted through absentee voting.
With 100 percent of the voting results gathered, Gary Barnhill was the victor of the Lawrence County Judge runoff with 835 votes against Ron Ingram's 744 votes.
County clerk candidate Brandi Parker won the race for that position with 972 votes compared to Michelle Sheets' 601 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.