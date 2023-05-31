Coaches Mitchell Wilson and Greg Foreman have reunited as what some say are the “perfect duo.”
Wilson just finished his first year as head coach of Sloan-Hendrix’s senior high girls basketball team alongside Foreman, his assistant coach. While they’ve only been coaching together for one year, the pair go way back.
Wilson played for Foreman more than 15 years ago from grades 7-12 and helped lead his team to the state tournament in his 10th-grade year.
“I wish I’d had him as a coach back when I was a kid. I wish I would’ve had a coach like him to be the assistant coach for when I had first started, I could’ve learned a lot from him,” Foreman said. “He’s a lot more updated than I was when I coached him. He’s so smart with the game, he’s really top-notch.”
Wilson moved to Sloan-Hendrix in the fifth grade from Jesup, so he was no stranger to a small town. The following year, Foreman was involved in a life-altering car accident that left him in a coma for more than 40 days and required multiple months of physical therapy.
Only one year later, Foreman decided it was time he got back to school and coaching. With Wilson in the seventh grade, the pair quickly developed great respect for each other.
“Coach has a high standard for excellence. If you didn’t meet his standards, you were on the line,” Wilson said. “Coach is a grinder. He is an exceptional person with an incredible story.”
Wilson has always loved the game and knew he wanted to continue playing in some way, shape or form after graduating. He went on to get his degree at Arkansas Tech University and was a seventh-grade boys coach, assisting with senior high boys, before switching to a junior high girls coaching position for five years.
Last spring, the senior high girls head coach position at Sloan-Hendrix opened, and Foreman knew precisely who he wanted in that spot.
“He called me and told me about the job. I told him I wanted him to be my assistant if he had it in him, and of course, he said yes. Everyone says we’re a package deal,” Wilson said.
His first year at Sloan-Hendrix is closing, and he is satisfied with the season he and the girls had. While the senior high girls were 13-22, he says he “isn’t married to wins and losses” and had aimed to hit double digits in wins and is proud that they exceeded that number. The Lady Greyhounds were also Lawrence County champions and finished as runner-up in their division of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament.
Wilson acknowledges that getting a new coach can be challenging for the team dynamic and that it takes some time for everyone to get adjusted and in a groove.
The junior high girls only lost two games this season, and the seventh-grade team only lost one, so the program had a successful season in his book.
“Do we want to win every game? Of course. Is that a realistic goal? Probably not. You can put numbers out there, but it’s really just about whether we can show up every day, improve every day and work hard every day,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he owes a lot of his success and experience to Foreman and the impact he had on him when he played for him in high school.
Foreman, who has been coaching for around 23 years, will retire after the upcoming season. He said he plans to give it his all and have the best season yet.
The pair are looking forward to another season alongside each other and to continue learning from each other.
Daniel Bates, the senior high boys basketball coach, has known the men since they were in school as he played against Wilson and Foreman coached against him.
“I think it’s neat and kind of full circle that they’re coaching together now,” Bates said. “Coach Wilson has carried over a bunch of stuff from Coach Foreman but also evolved at the same time and added new things, so it works out really well that they’re together.”
