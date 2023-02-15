Sloan-Hendrix defeated Walnut Ridge 75-52 Tuesday, Feb. 7, for its 16th consecutive victory in senior boys’ basketball.
Braden Cox scored 26 points to lead the Greyhounds. Cade Grisham and Harper Rorex scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Sloan-Hendrix defeated Walnut Ridge 75-52 Tuesday, Feb. 7, for its 16th consecutive victory in senior boys’ basketball.
Braden Cox scored 26 points to lead the Greyhounds. Cade Grisham and Harper Rorex scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Maddox Jean scored 25 points for Walnut Ridge.
Riverside outscored Hillcrest 33-7 in the second half Tuesday, Feb. 7, to pull away for a 59-27 victory in senior boys’ basketball.
Eli Brewer scored 11 points for Hillcrest.
Three Riverside players scored in double figures Tuesday, Feb. 7, as the Lady Rebels defeated Hillcrest 50-39 in senior girls’ basketball.
Summer Doyle led Hillcrest with 12 points. Brooklyn Penn and Kayleigh Kirk added 11 points each.
Makayla Gosha scored 17 points Tuesday, Feb. 7, to lead Sloan-Hendrix to a 48-46 victory over Corning in senior girls’ basketball.
Madison Montana scored 14 points for Corning.
Tuckerman earned its 20th victory of the season Friday, Feb. 3, by defeating Hoxie 62-31 in 3A-2 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Cara Forrester scored 20 points to lead Hoxie.
Tuckerman (19-8) won the junior girls’ game 42-35.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.