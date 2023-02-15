230215-TD-basketball-roundup-photo

Walnut Ridge’s Maddox Jean shoots the ball during the Bobcats’ game against Sloan-Hendrix on Feb. 7. Jean scored 25 points in Walnut Ridge’s 75-52 loss to the Greyhounds.

 TD Photo / Ashley George

Sloan-Hendrix defeated Walnut Ridge 75-52 Tuesday, Feb. 7, for its 16th consecutive victory in senior boys’ basketball.

Braden Cox scored 26 points to lead the Greyhounds. Cade Grisham and Harper Rorex scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.

