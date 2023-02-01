Sloan-Hendrix not only hosted the 100th Lawrence County Tournament, the Greyhounds also had a banner day on Saturday sweeping both the junior high and senior high titles.
In the senior high bracket, the Greyhounds defeated Hoxie 72-63 to claim the boys’ title, while the Lady Greyhounds defeated Hillcrest 52-42 in the girls’ championship game.
In junior high action, Sloan-Hendrix defeated Walnut Ridge 40-22 in the girls’ final and also claimed the boys’ championship with a 50-24 victory over the Bobcats.
In the younger divisions the results of the championship games were as follows:
Seventh grade – boys, champions, Walnut Ridge; runners-up, Sloan-Hendrix; girls, champions, Hoxie; runners-up, Sloan-Hendrix.
Sixth grade – boys, champions, Walnut Ridge; runners-up, Hillcrest; girls, champions, Hillcrest; runners-up, Walnut Ridge.
Fifth grade – boys, champions, Sloan-Hendrix; runners-up, Hoxie; girls, champions, Sloan-Hendrix; runners-up, Hoxie.
Full coverage of the tournament will be
featured in a special section in the Feb. 8 edition of The TD.
