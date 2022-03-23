Sarah Huckabee Sanders met with supporters in Imboden last week as part of her Freedom Tour across Arkansas. More than 50 people came out to hear her vision to take Arkansas to the top.
“It was great to be in Imboden with so many supporters. The enthusiasm we are seeing across the state proves that Arkansans are ready for a strong leader who will unleash bold, conservative reforms that will move our state forward,” Sanders said. “As governor, I will defend our freedom and empower Arkansans as we work to lower taxes, invest in public safety and create higher paying jobs.”
Since launching her campaign just over one year ago, Sanders has shattered the fundraising record for most money ever raised by a candidate for governor of Arkansas.
Sanders also recently visited with Arkansans in Colt, Corning, Crawfordsville, Pocahontas, Newport, Jonesboro, Harrisburg, Augusta, Wynne and Des Arc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.