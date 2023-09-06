The Beatles at the Ridge Festival, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, has announced its schedule of this year’s events.
The festival will be held on the north side of Main Street in Downtown Walnut Ridge.
Vendors will open on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m., and will include food vendors, craft and art vendors, retail vendors and information vendors. More than 50 vendors have signed up for the festival, including Wreaths by Mel Studio, M&M Gifts and More, 3G Designs, Eleven Point Merchants, Reflections Shopping Center, Coco Luxe Boutique, Jumpstart Ministries Animal Shelter, Life Tabernacle, Gateway CASA, Lawrence County Gideons, Paw Paw’s BBQ, Poppy’s Polar Ice and Jones Snack Shack.
In addition to booths, Morley Family Entertainment will provide all-day entertainment including magic shows, balloon creations, face painting and more.
Also, Touch A Truck will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and activities such as an inflatable obstacle course, axe throwing and connect four will also be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The eighth annual Abbey Road Car Show will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with awards being presented at 3 p.m. Awards will be presented in the following categories: Antique, 1959 and before; Classic, 1960 to 1989; and Late Model, 1990 and newer.
The show will be held on West Walnut Street, located across from Regions Bank. Registration for entries, which is $20 per entry, can be completed at the intersection of Northwest Third Street and West Walnut Street.
Live music will kickoff at 1 p.m. on the Cavenaugh Chevrolet’s Rock n’ Roll Hwy Stage with local musician Derrick Brandon. At 3 p.m. Tanner Shumard and Jackson Forrester and Band will take the stage, followed by TRIPPP at 5 p.m. Headliner the Liverpool Legends will begin performing at 7 p.m.
More information can be found on the festival’s website at www.beatlesattheridge.com.
