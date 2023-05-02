A race for a seat on the Lawrence County School Board will be decided in a school election on Tuesday.
Incumbent Clay Sloan and challenger Scott Brady are facing off in the only contested race in the election.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
A race for a seat on the Lawrence County School Board will be decided in a school election on Tuesday.
Incumbent Clay Sloan and challenger Scott Brady are facing off in the only contested race in the election.
Both Lawrence County School District and Sloan-Hendrix School District opted to have their elections in May, while Hillcrest and Hoxie will hold their elections in November.
Uncontested candidates are incumbents Robert Stallings for the Sloan-Hendrix School Board and Joe Penn for the Lawrence County School Board. Neither district sought a change in millage.
Early voting, which began on Tuesday, will continue through Monday at the Lawrence County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse in Walnut Ridge. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
On election day, polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for voters in the Lawrence County School District to cast ballots at their assigned polling sites, which include the Lawrence County Community Room, Black Rock Church of Christ, Minturn City Hall and Portia City Hall.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.