221019-TD-henson-photo

Walnut Ridge High School Principal and Athletic Director Jacob Kersey (fourth, from left) presents a memorial plaque and signed football to the Henson family in honor of Abby Henson, who was a sixth-grader at Walnut Ridge Middle School.

 TD photo / Ashley George

Last week, Walnut Ridge School celebrated its homecoming. In addition to the week-long celebration and festivities, the school honored the family of the late Abby Henson.

Henson, who was an 11-year-old sixth-grader at Walnut Ridge Middle School, passed away on May 2, 2022, from a life-long illness called epidermolysis bullsoa (EB), which is a rare skin condition.

