Last week, Walnut Ridge School celebrated its homecoming. In addition to the week-long celebration and festivities, the school honored the family of the late Abby Henson.
Henson, who was an 11-year-old sixth-grader at Walnut Ridge Middle School, passed away on May 2, 2022, from a life-long illness called epidermolysis bullsoa (EB), which is a rare skin condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.