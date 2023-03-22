After several improvements and great effort, the Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Department has improved its ISO rating.
Since 1992, the Sedgwick fire district has reported an ISO rating of 9/10. An ISO rating stands for Insurance Services Office, which is an independent, for-profit organization. The ISO scores fire departments on how they are doing against its organization’s standards to determine property insurance costs.
An ISO classifies communities according to performance in emergency communications, fire response and suppression and water supply, and has provided these ratings to insurers for more than 30 years.
After analyzing the data it collects, the ISO assigns a Public Protection Classification (PPC) on a scale from one to 10. The higher the ISO fire protection class, with one being the best, the better the department, at least in the eyes of the ISO.
Sedgwick submitted an ISO audit in October of 2022, and recently received its results, rating the Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Department with an ISO 5/5X.
“We try to provide the best service we can to anyone in our district,” said Sedgwick Fire Chief Heath Ring. “We will continue to improve to get our rating down event further.”
According to Ring, Sedgwick was close to receiving a rating of four, which the department plans to achieve in coming years.
“I want to thank all the men and women of the Sedgwick Fire Department for their continued efforts to improve the department and area we love serving,” said Ring.
