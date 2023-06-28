Sedgwick to take over Egypt Fire District

After several months of discussion, members of the Lawrence County Quorum Court voted to consolidate the Egypt Fire District with the Sedgwick Fire District. The ordinance was officially passed on Tuesday, May 8.
According to Sedgwick Fire Chief Heath Ring, the Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Department will cover the Lawrence County side of the former Egypt Fire District, while the Cash Fire Department will provide services for the Craighead County side of the former Egypt Fire District.
“We will be doing our best to provide the best service we can to serve the citizens of the Egypt Fire District,” said Ring. “We still have mutual aid agreements with other fire departments around the area in case we need additional help.”
Although the town of Egypt has a fire station, the station has remained inactive for several years, with members of the fire department calling it quits in October of 2006.
According to then Egypt Mayor Don Scruggs, the city of Egypt didn’t have a choice in the matter. “It’s either contract with somebody or quit all together. We didn’t have a choice, we had no firefighters,” said Scruggs.
In early 2016, the Egypt Fire District was split between the Cash Fire District and Hoxie Fire District.
“At the time, Sedgwick was in no position to take over due to not having the equipment needed to provide the citizens with proper service, so Hoxie took over,” Ring said.
“Over the years, Sedgwick has built up to become a stronger department. We’ve gained more equipment, dropped the ISO rating and gained more firefighters.”
Seventeen firefighters currently serve the Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Department, with an additional three joining soon. The department has also received several grants over the past few years, including most recently a new Storm Surge battery-powered combo tool, valued at more than $13,000. Also known as the “Jaws of Life,” the combo tool dramatically drops the time of setup when someone needs to be extricated out of a vehicle.
“The Arkansas Forestry Department filed a grant for the tool, and only three fire departments in the state of Arkansas received it with Sedgwick being at the top of the list,” said Ring.
“I’d like to say that I’m very proud of all my firefighters for showing their dedication to serving the area. They have been an essential part of making this department what it is today.”
Depending on where the scene is located, there is an average of eight miles from the Sedgwick Fire Station to the emergency scene in the Egypt Fire District, with roughly five and a half miles to the actual district line, which is closer than any other fire department.
According to Ring, the Lawrence County Quorum Court decides who covers the Lawrence County side of the Egypt Fire District, while the Craighead County Quorum Court decides who covers the Craighead County side of the Egypt Fire District.
A geological survey company is currently updating the fire district map, and once it’s updated, the Lawrence County Dispatch Center will begin paging Sedgwick to emergencies within the Egypt area.
