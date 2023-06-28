Sedgwick to take over Egypt Fire District

The Egypt Fire District serves the city of Egypt, as well as the surrounding area, which includes both Lawrence and Craighead counties. The fire district, which was split between the Cash and Hoxie fire departments, will now be covered by the Cash and Sedgwick fire departments. Once the fire district map is updated, Sedgwick will begin taking over dispatches to the Lawrence County side of the Egypt Fire Department.

 TD Photo / Shantelle Redden

After several months of discussion, members of the Lawrence County Quorum Court voted to consolidate the Egypt Fire District with the Sedgwick Fire District. The ordinance was officially passed on Tuesday, May 8.

According to Sedgwick Fire Chief Heath Ring, the Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Department will cover the Lawrence County side of the former Egypt Fire District, while the Cash Fire Department will provide services for the Craighead County side of the former Egypt Fire District.

