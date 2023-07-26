A series of earthquakes were recorded by the United States Geological Survey on Sunday, July 23, in western Lawrence County.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquakes were centered along a line southeast of Strawberry.
The first earthquake was recorded at 11:38 a.m. with a magnitude of 2.5. Following the first quake, five more earthquakes were recorded. The earthquakes ranged in size from a magnitude of 1.1 to a magnitude of 1.7, and were recorded in the same area as the first earthquake.
No earthquakes were reported after 1:20 p.m., and no reports of damage have been given. So far this year, a total of 11 earthquakes have been recorded in Lawrence County, including six from Sunday. Previous earthquakes in the county, which ranged in magnitudes from 1.6 to 2.3, occurred in Lawrence County between Sunday, April 16, and Monday, May 22.
All earthquakes reported this year out of Lawrence County have been recorded near Strawberry, Powhatan and Ravenden, except for one earthquake, which was recorded out of Walnut Ridge on Monday, May 22.
