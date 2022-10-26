Only one county-wide race will be featured on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot for Lawrence County.
Independent Tony Waldrupe will face Republican Richey Thatcher for Lawrence County Sheriff.
Waldrupe, who has 23 years experience in law enforcement, currently serves as chief deputy for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, a title he has held for the past eight years. In 2014, he was appointed to serve as sheriff by the Quorum Court. He was also promoted from patrolman to captain while employed by the Walnut Ridge Police Department.
Married to Michelle Wadrupe, who works as deputy clerk at the Lawrence County Circuit Clerk’s Office, the couple have three children, Houston and wife, Jessica; Gavin and wife, Tessa; and Colman.
Thatcher, who began his law enforcement career in 1999 as a reserve officer for the Walnut Ridge Police Department, became a full-time police officer with the WRPD in 2000 and graduated from the Police Academy (ALETA) in Pocahontas in 2004. In 2009 he began work as Patrol Sergeant for the Cherokee Village Police Department before returning home to the WRPD in 2011 where he served as Police Chief until 2016.
He and his wife, Sherri, have two children, Makayla Raney and husband, Chris; and Candice Wilons and husband, Evan. They also have two grandchildren, Hunter, three, and Solee, nine.
The following questions were asked by this reporter and answered by the sheriff candidates:
If elected, what are your goals in the position?
Waldrupe: ”To continue to improve and advance the equipment to the Sheriff’s Department, add to the list of grant funds that have been awarded, establish a departmental-controlled website and social media platform, and build on the peer counseling program and classes offered for the inmates within the jail.
Thatcher: “I will be a sheriff that will speak and take calls from the citizens to listen or help answer their concerns. I will lead by example and be an active listener for all. I will create a successful team for our county. I’ll be honest, transparent and accountable for our county and will work with the Quorum Court to get the tools needed to be an efficient department.”
Will you make any changes? If so, what?
Waldrupe: ”To improve on the relationship with victims of crimes to keep them informed on their individual cases and to advance on the involvement the agency has in community events and activities.”
Thatcher: ”The sheriff’s office will become more transparent to the community and will work cooperatively with the community and government partners. If elected, I will be utilizing our county constables to help out in the communities they were elected to work in. I will be looking into issues and addressing the issues that have been brought to my attention in the jail.”
What are your goals for the sheriff’s department?
Waldrupe: “To continue to maintain and improve the detention center operations and the working relationship with jail standards (currently, the facility serves as an example for jails with inmate capacities our size across the state of Arkansas); to maintain a professional image of jail staff and deputies; continue 24-hour patrols of rural areas and county roads; and further the working relationships with the school districts to improve the safety of students and staff.
Thatcher: ”My goal for the sheriff’s office is to get the deputies and jail staff higher pay. Right now, Lawrence County is one of the lowest paying sheriff’s departments in Arkansas; reduce crime and the fear of crime; suppress and prevent juvenile crime; and accountability. I will be working on getting more training for our deputies, constables and jail staff. In today’s time, training is very important to keep them and the community safe. Keeping our schools safe for our children and staff by working with the resource officers and getting them the training and tools they need. To bring morale back into the department and detention center, working as a team. To operate an efficient, safe and secure jail facility and increase deputy visibility. To make Lawrence County a respectful sheriff’s office through the county and state while maintaining high standards.
What is the biggest challenge facing the law department for Lawrence County and how do you plan to address?
Waldrupe: ”The availability and addition of Fentanyl to illicit drugs and the effects it has on persons in our society. Also, the general mental health issues of individuals and the lack of resources at law enforcement’s disposal.”
Thatcher: ”Some of my biggest challenges will be getting the crime and drug issues down. It has been lacked for so long and by no fault of the deputies. I will be putting a tip hotline in place and will implement the K-9 to start on cleaning up Lawrence County.”
Other races to be featured on the Nov. 9 ballot include: JP, District 1, with Democrat Tina Stowers, Independent Dave Lawrence and Republican Ricky Benson; JP District 5, with Democrat and incumbent Ernest (Junior) Briner and Republican Frank Binkley; Boas Constable, with Republican Steven Robertson and Phillip Diggs; Dowell Constable, Democrat and incumbent Richard Alls and Republican Chris Parnell; and Reed’s Creek Constable, Independent Hunter Durham and Repubican incumbent Jason Bristow.
