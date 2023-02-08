A Black Rock man has been arrested on multiple charges following a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 31, outside of Black Rock city limits.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, the Lawrence County Dispatch Center received a 911 call on Tuesday night, shortly after 9:30 p.m., claiming that a male subject had been shot in the leg by another male subject.
Authorities responded to the scene on County Road 215 and the male victim was taken to a Jonesboro hospital. The shooting suspect reportedly left the scene before authorities arrived in a pickup truck headed toward Annieville.
Deputies were able to make contact with the suspect shortly after and arrested Dillon Lewis of Black Rock. The weapon used to shoot the male subject was identified as a Glock pistol and was recovered by authorities.
Lewis was taken to the Lawrence County Detention Center and charged with First Degree Battery, Driving While Intoxicated and Refusal To Submit To Test.
