On Tuesday, Aug. 9, shortly after 4 p.m., Lawrence County Dispatch received numerous 911 calls reporting that several gunshots had been fired near the 1100 block of Southeast Front Street in Walnut Ridge.
Officers responded to the scene and surround a residence, detaining two subjects.
During a search, a handgun was recovered from a bedroom, which was believed to be the weapon used during the shooting incident. Bullet damage was also reported from a nearby residence on Jefferson Street.
One suspect was transported to the Lawrence County Jail, although no identities have been released at this time. An investigation is underway.
The Tuesday shooting occurred just one day after a Portia shooting, in which a 40-year-old Portia man, identified as William Chad Newman, died after he refused to surrender to police. According to officials, Newman was randomly firing a gun outside his home, located in the 200 block of South Free Street. When officials arrived on scene, they observed a shop building with both a handgun and rifle inside.
Law enforcement officials made repeated attempts requesting Newman to drop the guns and surrender, which he refused to comply and pointed one of the guns at the officers. He died on the scene and his body was sent to he Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock.
