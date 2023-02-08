HOXIE — Hoxie High School held its football signing day on Monday in a ceremony that was delayed due to last week’s wintry weather.
Hoxie head coach Tom Sears had six members of the Mustangs sign their letters of intent to compete at the collegiate level including Cooper Spradlin, who signed with the University of Arkansas at Monticello; Mario Armstrong, who signed with Baker University in Baldwin City, Kans.; Caden Dougan who signed with Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kans; and Jason Duncan, Sage Treadwell and Montrell Varner, who all signed with Culver Stockton College in Canton, Mo.
Cooper Spradlin
Spradlin said he is excited to follow in the footsteps of other Mustangs who have played football at UAM.
“It just felt right,” he said. “It checked all my boxes. It was also the best academic plan for me and it feels like home.”
Spradlin, an all-state offensive and defensive lineman for the Mustangs, recorded 21 tackles, including three sacks and three tackles for loss, along with an interception. He had a 77 percent offensive line grade with 19 knockdown blocks.
“Cooper’s development on the field and in the weight room has led him to being a college offensive lineman,” Sears said. “He had an excellent career for us and I’m excited to watch his development at UAM.”
Spradlin said while he knows college athletics will be more challenging, he feels like it will be a similar program to Hoxie’s and a good community for him.
“This is definitely a big opportunity,” he said.
He said a highlight of his time at Hoxie was “practices with Coach Parmer because there was always something that happened that kept us laughing all the time.”
He is the son of Toby and Christi Spradlin of Walnut Ridge and has two older brothers, Chandler and Chase.
Mario Armstrong
Armstrong said he feels excited and blessed to be able to take his talent to the next level at Baker University.
He said the university seemed to fit in a lot of ways, and he was impressed with the coaching staff.
“I felt it’s what’s best for me,” he said.
Armstrong, who played defensive end for the Mustangs, had 32 tackles, including four sacks and eight tackles for loss. The honorable mention all-state honoree also forced one fumble and had one fumble recovery.
“Mario had a excellent career at Hoxie,” Sears said. “Even though he missed much of his senior season with an injury, it didn’t deter his mindset and his ability to be a leader. He was able to come back and play in the playoffs through a lot of hard work.”
Armstrong credited his coaches with helping him with his high school career and this new opportunity.
“They’ve given me so many ways to get better and helped me progress,” he said.
Time with his teammates is what stood out from his time in a Mustang jersey.
“I really enjoyed the brotherhood of it – being a team,” he said.
He is the son of Amber and Alberto Hernandez of Walnut Ridge and Mario Lascano of Jonesboro. He has two sisters, Mia Hernandez and Kendra Armstrong.
Caden Dougan
Dougan, who was an all-state defensive lineman for Hoxie, is also the defending overall state powerlifting champion. Benching 420 with a 320 power clean, he will compete on Coffeyville’s powerlifting team.
Dougan said it feels like a natural progression to sign with Coffeyvllie’s powerlifting team.
“I felt like this is something I’d be good at because I lift so heavy at such a young age,” he said.
“Caden is our first athlete to receive a scholarship for powerlifting,” Sears said. “He is the strongest high school kid I’ve ever seen. I’m very excited for Caden’s opportunity and to see how he is able to develop and exceed at the college level.”
Dougan said it feels great to be the first Mustang to commit to a college powerlifting team, and he is up for the challenge thanks to his coaches.
“They’ve prepared me great,” he said. “We had a great coaching staff to push us to make us better.”
For now, he is looking forward to the spring powerlifting season, where he hopes to defend his state title and has his sights set on something a little extra.
“I’d like to break the bench record,” he said, noting it is currently 475 pounds.
He is the son of Ladonna Dougan of Sedgwick and the late Rick Hopkins. He has a brother, Caleb Dougan, who lives in Wisconsin.
Jason Duncan
Duncan said it feels amazing to be able to continue his football career at the collegiate level.
“I’m glad I finally made it,” he said. “It’s been a long run.”
Duncan, an all-conference member of the offensive line, recorded a 78 percent offensive line grade with 26 knockdown blocks. He also kicked PATs for the Mustangs, finishing 30-of-35 in that role.
“Jason transitioned to being our center this year and did an excellent job,” Sears said. “Jason is a very athletic lineman. His attitude and desire to be a good high school player has led him to being a college offensive lineman.”
Duncan said his time at Hoxie has prepared him for his future on and off the field.
“The coaches, teachers and part of the board have been able to help me succeed further in life,” he said.
The highlight of his time at Hoxie is the bonds he has built, according to Duncan, who said his favorite part about being in a Mustang jersey is “being able to win games beside my brothers and being able to make relationships with my coaches and teammates that can last a lifetime.”
He said Culver Stockton, where he will be joined by teammates Treadwell and Varner, was a good fit and he felt an immediate connection with the coaches.
“They treated us well,” he said. “The coaches seemed like they have great intentions to make me succeed further in life past college.”
He is the son of Monica and Marvell Cannon of Jonesboro and has a sister, Keyaira Duncan.
Sage Treadwell
Treadwell said committing with Culver Stockton is a dream come true.
“It feels great,” he said. “It’s been a dream of mine (to play at the collegiate level) since I was a kid – especially doing it with my lifelong friends.”
Treadwell helped the Mustangs on the ground and through the air as Hoxie’s quarterback. Selected second-team all-state, he completed 93 passes for 1,484 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 204 yards and on touchdown.
“Sage’s desire to be a high school QB not only came true but his work ethic, leadership and on field play, have given him the opportunity to be a college QB,” Sears said. “Sage had an excellent year for us. I’m looking forward to seeing Sage’s development through his college career.”
Treadwell said he will always remember his first start as a senior against Trumann.
“I was nervous, but it was a good experience for me,” he said.
He said the coaching staff at Hoxie has put him in this position, and he credited coach Cole Sears with helping him be a better quarterback.
“I feel like my time at Hoxie has prepared me the best it can,” he said. “I really owe it all to them.”
He said Culver Stockton presented the best opportunity for him moving forward.
“Also, being able to go with my teammates and my friends,” he said. “It was the best fit for all of us.”
He is the son of Dartell and Shawna Treadwell. He has two sisters, Sydnee and Scotlyn Treadwell.
Montrell Varner
Varner said his time at Hoxie has helped him not just athletically, but academically, as well. That investment paid off as he inked with Culver Stockton College on Monday.
“It feels awesome,” he said. “It’s a dream come true.”
Varner, an all-conference defensive end, had 35 tackles for the Mustangs including five sacks and nine tackles for loss. He also recorded one fumble recovery.
“Montrell is a very explosive player,” Sears said. “His transition to defensive end and his play helped us be one of the best defenses in the state. I’m excited for Montrell and to watch him develop through his college career.”
Varner said Culver Stockton just feels like home.
“It’s not too far away,” he added. “I like the campus and I get to go with my two friends.”
When he looks back at his time at Hoxie what will he remember?
“Playing under those Friday night lights,” he said, “with the old men screaming telling me to go harder every play.”
Varner is the so of Detra Varner and Montoya Varner. He has two sisters, Kamille Varner and Shanei Sloan.
