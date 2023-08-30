Sloan-Hendrix Elementary teacher Andi Hickman has been nominated for the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).
The award is the highest honor bestowed by the United States government specifically for K-12 science, technology, engineering and mathematics teaching.
The award was established by Congress in 1983. Each year, the President of the United States may recognize a total of 110 exemplary teachers for the honor. Awards are given yearly to science, technology, engineering and mathematics teachers from each of the 50 states, the Department of Defense Education Activity schools, and the U.S. Jurisdictions of the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The award recognizes those teachers who have both deep content knowledge of the subjects they teach and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful in those areas. Since the program’s inception, more than 5,200 teachers have been recognized for their contributions in the classroom and to their profession.
Awardees reflect the expertise and dedication of the nation’s teaching corps, and they demonstrate the positive impact of excellent teachers on student achievement.
To receive the award, recipients must be nominated and meet eligibility requirements. If selected, the recipient is awarded a certificate signed by the President of the United States, an all-expenses paid trip to a recognition event, a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, and an opportunity to build lasting partnerships with colleagues across the nation.
Hickman was nominated for the award by Arkansas State Math Specialist Britney Nalley with the Arkansas Department of Education.
“I nominated Andi for the award because she is an amazing kindergarten math teacher,” said Nalley. “I have thought countless times that I wish many people could watch her teach.”
“I feel so honored to be nominated for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. The award is very prestigious and I feel so blessed and honored to even be considered for such an award,” said Hickman. “It makes my heart so happy to know that I have been nominated by someone who has so much experience and knowledge of math in classrooms. I was honestly very surprised and honored.”
Hickman began teaching in 2004 at Oak Ridge Central and moved to Sloan-Hendrix School in 2008. While she has taught all grades in kindergarten through fourth grades, she has spent most of her time teaching kindergarten, first and second grades.
“My favorite part of teaching is seeing the excitement when students learn new things and their growth from the beginning of the year to the end,” Hickman said. “I also love that so many students and their families become a part of my life, even after they leave my class.”
An Oak Ridge Central graduate, Hickman graduated from Williams Baptist College, now Williams Baptist University, in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and she received her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Arkansas State University in 2011.
“I was greatly influenced by two of my elementary teachers to become a teacher,” said Hickman. “They were wonderful, caring teachers who definitely left a mark on their students, including me.”
Hickman and her husband, Jason, reside in Imboden. Their children, Caden and Cruze, are students at Sloan-Hendrix School, and their daughter, Jade Petago, is a Sloan-Hendrix graduate currently attending ASU.
In addition to Hickman’s educational impact on her students, she and her husband present a scholarship each year to a student at Sloan-Hendrix School in memory of the couple’s twin sons, Conner and Caleb, who passed away in 2018.
