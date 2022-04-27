It may cost more money in the future to bring certain items to the Northeast Arkansas Regional Landfill.
The landfill board this month heard discussion about the cost of bringing items to the landfill by trailer.
Currently, a cost is based on a 16-foot trailer with a one-foot sideboard, with anything above two feet being charged double. Executive director Joe Pence said the plan would involve going to four and six-foot sides and cubic measurements. Any increase would take effect in 2023.
Pence said he also spoke with the board about a possible land purchase. The one-acre plot of land, with an abandoned house nearby, is located on a gravel road north of the landfill.
Pence said he plans to reach out to the landowner and that discussions right now are preliminary.
The board also heard about a proposal on a lease expiring in June 2022 for a Caterpillar Compactor.
Officials say buying a new machine at market value would be too expensive and a lease agreement would be better. A leased compactor would cost $20,113.45 but the machine will likely not be delivered until next year due to supply chain issues.
