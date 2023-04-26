A discussion about whether or not the NEA Regional Solid Waste Management District could take over operations of a transfer station in Randolph County was discussed at Tuesday’s meeting, with officials asking for more information before a decision could be made.
The district’s board met in Paragould and heard from Randolph County Judge Ben Wicker, who is on the board, about the issue.
Wicker said the person who helps to run the transfer station is leaving and that there may be some concern over the operations once the person leaves. Also, officials at the meeting said state rules require that a person, with a C Class license, being either on site or available to help run the station.
Wicker said bids to operate the transfer station are set to go out next week, with some concerns about a private hauler operating the station and raising rates.
In discussing the issue, officials who are on the board said more information was needed.
Most on the board said they believed they needed more financials and more legal information before they could make a decision, while others on the board like Paragould Mayor Josh Agee said having the district take over the operations could spread the operations of other sites too thin.
Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp also asked why the district was in the transfer station business in the first place, saying he believed they should let the market decide.
The board asked for the financial information and bid information on the idea to be given to them as soon as possible.
In other action, the board approved a plan to purchase a Caterpillar 326 excavator for $306,709 for the landfill. The equipment will be bought outright and should be available within six to eight weeks.
The board approved spending $9,140.24 to pay for damages to Tippers on the back of a Paragould city garbage truck from a December 2022 accident.
The board also discussed the district’s Solid Waste Update Plan, as well as approved the minutes and financials for the month of March 2023.
The board voted to remove former Lawrence County Judge John Thomison and former Rector Mayor Teresa Roofe from check signing authorization from the board. Both individuals left the board Dec. 31 after they left office.
Board members also received updates on the 2023 budget resolutions that have been approved so far as well as projects with the district.
