Special elections were held in Lawrence County on Tuesday, Aug. 8, with a sales tax extension for Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Walnut Ridge and a millage increase for the Hoxie School District both receiving overwhelming support from voters.

Residents in Lawrence County approved the extension of the existing sales tax that provides funding for the county hospital by a more than 90 percent margin, according to results. The Hoxie School District Millage was approved by a more than 70 percent margin.

