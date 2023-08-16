Special elections were held in Lawrence County on Tuesday, Aug. 8, with a sales tax extension for Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Walnut Ridge and a millage increase for the Hoxie School District both receiving overwhelming support from voters.
Residents in Lawrence County approved the extension of the existing sales tax that provides funding for the county hospital by a more than 90 percent margin, according to results. The Hoxie School District Millage was approved by a more than 70 percent margin.
The Lawrence County Clerk’s Office reported 1,245 ballots cast in favor of the hospital extension, and 116 cast against. For the school millage, 267 voted in favor, compared to 78 against.
The hospital sales tax will be extended for an additional 10 years, at which time another renewal election will be held. The millage increase for Hoxie will increase the school’s millage from 34 mills to 36 mills to contribute funds for a new elementary building.
The state of Arkansas has approved the Hoxie Elementary Building Project and will award the school with $14,941,562 to be used toward the new elementary. According to the school board, the new school will cost $20 million to complete, leaving the school district to pay the remaining $5,058,437.
